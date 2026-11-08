McCollum contributed nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 21 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 win over the Nets.

McCollum came off the bench for the third straight game, during which time he has failed to exceed 25 minutes. While he is going to continue playing a key role for Atlanta, if his playing time remains limited, his status as a must-roster player in standard leagues could be open for discussion. For now, treat him as a viable asset, with a re-evalution period in about a week, during which time Atlanta plays only twice.