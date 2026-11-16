McCollum closed Sunday's 113-106 victory over the Bucks with 20 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 30 minutes.

With rookie Kingston Flemings (back) sidelined, McCollum got his first start since Nov. 2. The shift in role didn't cool him down, as the veteran guard scored at least 20 points for a third straight game. McCollum's had a shaky start to the campaign overall, and his 14.5 points per game would be his worst performance since 2014-15, his second season in the NBA. His recent scoring surge offers some hope he might not be quite ready to fall off that cliff, however.