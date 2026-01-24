McCollum totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds across 29 minutes during Friday's 110-103 victory over the Suns.

After averaging 14.3 points on 38.5 percent shooting from the field in his previous three outings, McCollum got back on track in this one. The veteran guard led the second unit in scoring and posted at least 20 points for the third time over seven appearances (one start) with the Hawks. During that stretch, he has averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 26.6 minutes per tilt.