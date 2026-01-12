McCollum amassed 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 victory over the Warriors.

McCollum made his Hawks debut Sunday after being acquired Wednesday in the deal that sent Trae Young to the Wizards. McCollum logged 24 minutes off the bench and finished as one of six Atlanta players to score in double figures, though he failed to connect from three-point range. After averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 30.9 minutes across 35 starts this season with the Wizards, the veteran's role and usage with his new team will be worth monitoring going forward.