McCollum closed with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds over 24 minutes during Thursday's 140-89 loss to New York in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After a hot start to the series, McCollum wasn't able to find much success against the Knicks in Game 6 as Atlanta's season came to a disappointing end. Since joining the Hawks following a midseason trade with Washington, McCollum meshed well with his new team. He made 41 regular-season appearances (25 starts) and produced averages of 18.7 points, 4.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes per contest.