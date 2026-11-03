McCollum ended Monday's 108-104 win over Indiana with 13 points (4-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

McCollum endured a rough shooting night but compensated with a season-high 12 assists, narrowly missing a triple-double. He helped orchestrate Atlanta's offense while Nickeil Alexander-Walker carried the scoring load with 34 points. McCollum's playmaking and rebounding salvaged an otherwise inefficient outing, highlighting his ability to contribute to fantasy lineups even when his shot isn't falling.