McCollum supplied 23 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 104-86 loss to the Rockets.

With Jalen Johnson (calf) sitting out Thursday's game, the Hawks leaned more heavily on McCollum offensively, and he also saw an uptick in minutes. McCollum has been playing well in Atlanta, averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 triples and just 1.7 turnovers per contest.