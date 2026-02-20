McCollum had 23 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-107 win over the 76ers.

McCollum logged 30-plus minutes for a third consecutive contest and led Atlanta's bench in scoring. The veteran guard has reached the 20-point threshold in two of his last three outings, and he has dished out at least five assists in back-to-back games. The 34-year-old has scored in double figures in four straight outings, averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 30.1 minutes per contest over that stretch.