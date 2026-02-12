McCollum logged 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to the Hornets.

With Dyson Daniels back in action Wednesday, McCollum returned to the second unit and produced a new season high in assists. Through 16 games (two starts) with the Hawks, the 34-year-old guard is averaging 18.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.5 combined steals and blocks in 28.4 minutes.