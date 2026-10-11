McCollum recorded 12 points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and five rebounds across 19 minutes in Saturday's 119-117 preseason win over the Pacers.

McCollum attempted just four field goals but made the most of his opportunities at the free-throw line, converting all seven attempts, and his five rebounds were a nice addition to the stat line as well. The veteran guard is likely to earn most of his value through his scoring and playmaking once the regular season begins, though. He averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across 76 regular-season outings in 2025-26 and is locked into a first-unit role for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign as well.