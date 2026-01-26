McCollum ended with 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 132-116 victory over the Pacers.

The veteran guard led the Hawks in scoring as he scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in eight games (one start) since being traded from the Wizards. The five made three-pointers were also his best performance from beyond the arc for his new club. McCollum has yet to play 30 minutes in a contest for Atlanta, but he's remained productive in his new role, averaging 18.0 points, 3.9 assists, 3.1 boards, 1.9 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.8 minutes.