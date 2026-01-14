McCollum racked up 25 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 141-116 loss to the Lakers.

A move to the first unit seems to be a foregone conclusion for McCollum, who joined the Hawks in the Trae Young trade. The Hawks can't afford to keep the veteran on the bench for long, and either Dyson Daniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker will have to be removed to allow for his insertion into the starting five. A three-guard set won't work, and it remains to be seen who will end up on the short end of the situation.