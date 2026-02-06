McCollum provided eight points (3-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and three blocks over 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 victory over Utah.

The Hawks appear content with keeping McCollum in a reserve role, and the veteran guard has maintained healthy workloads from the second unit. However, it does remain to be seen how the eventual presences of Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga (knee) and Gabe Vincent might shake up the rotation. McCollum has come off the bench in nine consecutive games, during which he's averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per tilt.