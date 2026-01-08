The Wizards traded McCollum (quadriceps) and Corey Kispert (hamstring) to the Hawks on Wednesday in exchange for Trae Young (quadriceps), Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McCollum was acquired by the Wizards in the offseason in a trade with the Pelicans in June, and the veteran guard will end up being on his third team in less than a year. McCollum started in each of his 35 appearances with Washington this season, but it's unclear whether whether he'll retain that role in Atlanta, as he would have to displace Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker or Zaccharie Risacher from the Hawks' starting five. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 threes over 30.9 minutes per game this season.