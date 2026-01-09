site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' CJ McCollum: Won't play Friday
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McCollum (not with team) will not play Friday against the Nuggets.
McCollum's trade to Atlanta was finalized Friday morning, but her and Corey Kispert haven't joined the team just yet. McCollum's next chance to debut for the Hawks will be Sunday against the Warriors.
