Capela had 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 112-116 loss to the Mavericks.

Capela tallied nine rebounds in his season debut Dec. 28, but he's recorded double-digit boards in each of his last 17 games. The second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Jazz brings a tough matchup against Rudy Gobert.