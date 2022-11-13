Capela chipped in 14 points (7-9 FG) and 15 rebounds over 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to the 76ers.

Capela racked up his third straight double-double in the loss, continuing what has been a dominant stretch on the glass. He now has at least 14 rebounds in four of his past five games, putting to rest any fears in regard to Onyeka Okongwu coming for his starting spot. While Capela isn't the dominant shot blocker he once was, he is still swatting a respectable 1.5 shots per game.