Capela (calf) is available for Monday's matchup against Miami, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

As expected, Capela will be available and presumably return to the Hawks' starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 23. Given the big man's lengthy absence with a calf injury, he'll operate under a minutes limit, per Chris Haynes of Turner Sports. Capela's return will likely send Onyeka Okongwu, who's drawn 10 straight starts and averaged a double-double during that stretch, to the bench.