Capela scored 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-8 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 win over the Celtics.

The 26-year-old big reeled off his fourth straight double-double and 18th in 25 games this season with another impressive effort on the glass. Capela is on pace for career-high averages in rebounding and blocks, and it's possible his scoring numbers will continue to surge as well as his chemistry with Trae Young grows.