Capela chipped in 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 130-124 victory over the Pistons.

Capela missed Saturday's loss to Cleveland due to knee soreness, but he didn't miss a beat Monday, posting his third consecutive appearance with a double-double. Capela has been locked into a 30-minute role of late, even logging stretches in two-big lineups alongside Onyeka Okongwu.