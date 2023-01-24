Capela contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to the Bulls.

Capela logged a whopping 36 minutes in the loss, the most he has played since returning from injury. The fact Onyeka Okongwu was out certainly played a role here, although the fact the medical staff were ok with Capela being out there for that amount of time does bode well for his immediate playing future. While another injury could be just around the corner, managers should feel pretty comfortable rolling him out there, with a view to returning to his early-season form.