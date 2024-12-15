Capela amassed six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Milwaukee.

Capela played at least 28 minutes for just the fourth time this season, tallying a season-high four blocks. It's been a modest season for the veteran, currently averaging 10.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. The coaching staff seems intent on splitting the center minutes across Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, typically limiting the opportunities for both players.