Capela registered 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's win over the Pelicans.

The 26-year-old now has 11 total blocks over his past two games. Capela has been on a roll over his seven games, averaging 17.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while shooting 65.2 percent from the field. The seventh-year big man should continue providing elite rebounds, blocks and field-goal percentage while hovering around 30 minutes per game for the fifth-seed Hawks.