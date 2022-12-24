Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said after Friday's 130-105 win over the Pistons that the right calf cramping that Capela experienced during the game isn't "anything serious," Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After missing the Hawks' previous three games with a right calf strain, Capela was cleared to return to action Friday. He started and was in the midst of a solid game (10 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal) over his 25 minutes of court time, but he was pulled late in the contest when his calf began to cramp up. Given that the Hawks were comfortably in control of the game at the time of Capela's departure, McMillan said he opted to shut the center down early for the night. While it's less than ideal that Capela was nagged by another calf issue in his return to the lineup, the Hawks don't seem to believe his availability is in much jeopardy moving forward. Capela will have a few days to rest up before Atlanta returns to action Tuesday in Indiana.