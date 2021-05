Capela (heel) is available for Thursday's contest against the Magic, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Heel pain caused Capela to be a game-time call, but he'll end up playing in the Hawks' second-to-last game of the regular season. Over the past six games, he's averaged 14.3 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 30.5 minutes.