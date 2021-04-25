Updating a previous report, Capela (back) will be available for Sunday's game against Milwaukee, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks initially listed Capela as questionable, then noted that he'd be a game-time call, but his back is apparently doing better, as he's been cleared to take the floor more than an hour before tip-off. The big man was held out of Friday's win over the Heat, but prior to that, he'd averaged 19.8 points and 19.5 rebounds over the last five games. Capela has double-digit rebounds in all but two games since the All-Star break.