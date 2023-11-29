Capela racked up 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Capela ended just one board shy of posting what would've been his fourth double-double over his last six outings, and the veteran big man continues to be a two-way threat while maintaining his place as Atlanta's starting center. Onyeka Okongwu has shown he could be in line for more minutes sooner than later, but until that happens, Capela will continue to have value in fantasy as an above-average rebounder and finisher near the rim. He's averaging 10.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in November.