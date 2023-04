Capela accumulated 12 points (6-8 FG), eight rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

The Hawks struggled offensively as a unit, but Capela posted a decent stat line after missing just two of his shots from the field while ending just two boards away from a double-double. He'll remain Atlanta's biggest threat down low on both ends of the court ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday.