Capela produced 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Hornets.

Capela continued to work as the cornerstone of Atlanta's offensive attack with a slew of starters out with injuries. Although Trae Young typically provides the flashy plays, Capela is unquestionably the engine that keeps the improved offense on track. His work on the defensive end has also shown vast improvement since leaving the Rockets, and though it doesn't show up on the stat lines clearly, his ability to shut down opposing big men is well-documented this season.