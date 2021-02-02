Capela scored 16 points (8-11 FG) to go along with 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Capela continued to rack up rebounds and is averaging 16.4 boards across his last eight games. While he hasn't matched the scoring clip of Trae Young or John Collins, Capela has reached double-digit points in seven of his last eight contests and shot nearly 55 percent from the field in the process. Through 17 games this season, Capela is pacing towards putting up career-best marks in rebounds and blocks while also matching his usual scoring output.