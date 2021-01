Capela totaled 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds and four blocks in Saturday's loss to Portland.

Capela dominated down low despite the loss, tallying 19 first-half points en route to season highs of 16 field-goal attempts and 25 points. He was also a force on the other end of the court, grabbing 11 defensive rebounds and swatting four shots. The veteran has now pulled down double-digit rebounds in nine straight contests and ranks third in the NBA with 12.9 boards per game this season.