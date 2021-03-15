Capela (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Capela's left heel has been giving him trouble of late, as it kept him out of the final game before the All-Star break, as well as Sunday night's win over the Cavaliers. For now, it doesn't look to be a long-term issue, but it's worth noting that the big man missed a large chunk of time a season ago due to a left heel injury. If Capela sits out Tuesday, keep an eye on Nathan Knight, who had a big night off the bench Sunday.