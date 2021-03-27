Capela scored 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Warriors.

Capela had recorded multiple blocks in a game only once in four chances since returning from a heel injury entering Friday's contest. However, he showcased his defensive prowess in the victory, notching multiple blocks and steals for the first time in a single game since Feb. 19. He also added plenty offensively and has scored in double-digits in three consecutive games.