Capela posted 16 points (8-9 FG) and 11 rebounds across 27 minutes in Friday's loss against the Jazz.

This was Capela's fifth double-double over his last seven appearances, and he has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in eight straight games. The big man has been doing everything that's asked out of him and has been making an impact on both ends of the court. He is not expected to be the Hawks' go-to guy on offense any time soon, but he still provides value due to his high shooting percentage and his impressive rebounding ability.