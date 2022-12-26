Head coach Nate McMillan said Capela (calf) was limited to rehab work during Monday's practice, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Capela missed three straight games due to a calf injury before returning to action Friday, though he was pulled late in the contest after his calf started cramping. McMillan said after the game that the issue wasn't "anything serious," per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network, but it appears the Hawks' starting center might still miss at least one more contest. However, there'll likely be more clarity on his availability when Atlanta releases its official injury report for Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers.