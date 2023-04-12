Capela accumulated four points (2-3 FG, 0-4 FT), 21 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 play-in game victory over the Heat.

Capela led all players in Tuesday's play-in game in boards while surpassing the 20 rebound mark and accounting for one-third of the overall team rebounds in a winning effort. Capela, who posted a new season-high total on the glass, has hauled in 20 or more boards twice this year.