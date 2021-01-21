Capela recorded 27 points (10-18 FG, 7-12 FT), 26 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 123-115 win over the Pistons.

Wednesday's performance was the best of Capela's career, and he helped create a 63-42 rebounding advantage over the Pistons. With his statline, Capela became just the eighth player in NBA history to post a 27-point, 26-rebound, five-block game -- the two most recent being Shaquille O'Neal in 2004 and Dikembe Mutombo in 1999. Capela has double-doubled in five straight games and is averaging 20.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists over this span.