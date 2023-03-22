Capela finished with 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 victory over the Pistons.

It's the veteran center's best performance on the glass since he ripped down 17 boards against the Suns on Feb. 7. Capela is up to 30 double-doubles on the season in 56 games, and through 10 contests in March he's averaging 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while shooting 74.0 percent from the floor.