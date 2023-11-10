Capela notched six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block over 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 victory over the Magic.

Capela's offensive woes continue, and he has now scored 10 or fewer points in four of his last five appearances. He still provides value as a rim protector and glass cleaner, having averaged 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest so far, but he needs to be better offensively to deliver better fantasy results. To note, he's scoring just 10.1 points per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.