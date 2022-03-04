Capela scored 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 130-124 win over the Bulls.

It was the 25th double-double of the season for the center, but only his third in 18 games since he returned from an ankle injury in late January. Capela only recently started seeing his usual workload on a consistent basis, however, and he's averaging 8.6 points, 11.6 boards and 1.3 blocks in 27.9 minutes a game over the last seven contests.