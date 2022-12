Capela finished with 14 points (7-10 FG), 16 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.

It's Capela's 13th double-double of the season -- putting him just two behind league leaders Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic -- and his fourth straight since returning from a brief two-game absence due to dental issues. Over his last 12 contests, the veteran center is averaging 13.5 points, 13.9 boards and 1.2 blocks while shooting 65.5 percent from the floor.