Capela accumulated 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Wizards.

It's his first double-double since Feb. 11 in his biggest workload since Jan. 23, as Capela came through with a solid performance for new head coach Quin Snyder. The veteran center has stayed healthy and pulled down double-digit boards in 11 of the last 15 games, averaging 12.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor.

