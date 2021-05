Capela scored 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 105-94 win over the Knicks in Game 3.

The big man has ripped down double-digit boards in all three games in the series, but this was his first double-double. Capela has also recorded multiple rejections in each contest, averaging 8.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks to help the Hawks to 2-1 lead.