Capela finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to the Hornets.

Capela grabbed six boards in the first quarter en route to posting his first double-double of the season. He had scored just 10 points combined in the first two games before Sunday's 14-point outburst. The 28-year-old is averaging 8.0 points and 8.3 rebounds through the first three contests and is seeking his sixth straight season averaging a double-double.