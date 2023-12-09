Capela racked up 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to the 76ers.

Capela had his work cut out for him as he squared off against reigning MVP Joel Embiid. Capela was able to notch his second double-double in three games and scored in double digits for the fourth time in five games as Trae Young missed Friday's contest with an illness.