Capela registered 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 25 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to Phoenix.

The veteran center has yet to pull down fewer than nine rebounds in a game in March, averaging 12.6 points, 11.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 contests while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor. Capela is up to 30 double-doubles on the season, the fourth straight campaign he's reached that mark and the sixth time in his career.