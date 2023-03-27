Capela had 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Capela matched his season high with four blocks, notching his fourth double-double in the past five games. Outside of one prolonged absence, Capela has been relatively healthy this season, putting up top-40 value for the season. Unfortunately, he is only blocking 1.3 shots per game, eerily similar to what he was able to do last season. Despite not being the elite shot blocker he once was, Capela remains a solid center option across all fantasy formats.