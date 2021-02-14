Capela recorded 24 points (12-17 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 loss to the Pacers.

Capela now owns five 20-point double-doubles this season. Among those five, Saturday's double-double was recorded in the least amount of time (28 minutes) and done with a season high of 12 field-goals made. Capela may not be a prolific scorer, but his sporadic scoring bursts still make him one of the most valuable players in fantasy leagues.