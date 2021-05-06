Capela closed with 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-103 victory over Phoenix.

Capela saw just 24 minutes of action as the Hawks sealed the victory with a dominant first-half display. Despite this, Capela still managed to throw out a more than adequate fantasy line, something he has been doing all season long. The Hawks are pushing hard to assure themselves a playoff spot and so as long as Capela is on the court, he should continue putting up elite fantasy production on both ends of the floor.