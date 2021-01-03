Capela produced 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-5 FT), three steals and two blocked shots across 31 minutes in Saturday's 96=91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Capela has an excellent game despite the loss, and it's evident that the Hawks have finally found a reliable center after rotating through a motley crew of big men over the past few seasons. He's posting double-double numbers, which is impressive considering he went 11 months without playing competitive ball. If he stays healthy, he should regain his place as one of the most reliable big men in the league.